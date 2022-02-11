Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP in 2021

Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
For the second straight season and fourth time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most valuable player in the NFL.

The Associated Press voted Rodgers as the NFL’s MVP for the 2021 season. Rodgers, also the first-team All-Pro quarterback, received 39 of the 50 votes for MVP.

Rodgers is the second player in NFL history to win at least four MVPs, joining Peyton Manning (five). He previously won the MVP in 2011, 2014 and 2020.

Rodgers is the first back-to-back MVP in the NFL since Manning in 2008-09 and just the fifth in history.

In 2021, Rodgers threw 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage, interception percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Packers won 13 of his 16 starts, captured the NFC North title for the third straight season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Rodgers set the NFL record for most total games in a season with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions at 13, breaking his own record. Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers tossed 20 touchdown passes without an interception.

A quarterback has won MVP each of the last nine seasons and 14 of the last 15 seasons.

Aaron Rodgers MVP seasons

2011

2014

2020

2021

Completions/attempts

343/502

341/520

372/526

366/531

Completion %

68.3

65.6

70.7

68.9

Passing yards

4,643

4,381

4,299

4,115

Passing touchdowns

45

38

48

37

Interceptions

6

5

5

4

Yards per attempt

9.2

8.4

8.2

7.7

Passer rating

122.5

112.2

121.5

111.9

Packers record

15-1

12-4

13-3

13-4

