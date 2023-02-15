Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to media: 'Just stop with the fake news' about me

Aaron Rodgers has not entered darkness yet.

He was very much in the light with his typical backdrop from his Malibu home during his regular Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," a fact that led the Green Bay Packers quarterback to spend several minutes blasting a report that claimed he was beginning a darkness retreat on Monday.

Rodgers attracted more attention than even he usually does after announcing last week he was going on a four-day darkness retreat in total isolation. He said the retreat would hopefully lead him to a closer decision about his playing future while also letting him try another new method to clear his mind.

The 39-year-old Rodgers didn't specifically say when he was entering this one-room house during last week's appearance but with teams waiting for his answer on whether he will play a 19th NFL season, a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network came out over the weekend that said Rodgers was starting it on Monday.

Rodgers blasted the reporting on Tuesday, claiming he didn't change his plans. Rather, Rodgers said, the date of his retreat, which will begin later this week, has been planned for four months.

"Anyone with knowledge opposite of that is fake news," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says his inner circle does not talk to the likes of Rapoport or ESPN's Adam Schefter, national reporters who often report on Rodgers. Schefter was the first to report on Rodgers being unhappy with the Packers during the 2021 offseason and that he wanted out of Green Bay.

"Nobody talks to Ian Rapoport, to Adam Schefter or to any of those people," Rodgers said Tuesday. "So, if you're one of those people who are talking to those people it's a great reminder to you, you’re not in the inner circle.

"Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself, and I will continue to do that. I’m not upset about it. It's classic media. The problem is there’s a slippery slope. When somebody says something, Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter or Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Joe Rogan, myself, question it. If it's legitimate, it can stand up to questioning.

Story continues

"But no one in my inner circle talks to those people. I don't talk to those people."

Rodgers later said he has "no problem" with Rapoport or Schefter but that when it comes to his life "they don't know (expletive)."

"Anyone who would talk to them isn’t in my inner circle," Rodgers continued. "When someone like that goes on and says something that's not true, it creates a story. That’s (expletive) and it keeps on going and going. How many (expletive) narratives can come from one show. He doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what's going on in my life.

"Don’t make (expletive) up. I don't have your number. You're not going to have my number. You do a great job but not when it comes to my life."

Rodgers says he's not fazed by criticism, has done his research on darkness retreat

In the week after Rodgers, who remains uncommitted about his football future after posting his worst statistical season with the Packers in his 15 years as a starter, announced he was entering a house in complete darkness for four days. All corners of the internet had an opinion about what he was doing. This came after Rodgers has tried Panchakarma cleanses and the plant-based psychedelic drink ayahuasca in recent offseasons.

Rodgers isn't fazed by it.

"I have a lot of love and empathy for all people," Rodgers said. "There was a time I was judgmental. ... Any of those thoughts are projections. It doesn’t bother me."

Rodgers said judging others isn't "a way for us to come together as a society. We’re all just trying to do our best."

While Rodgers has never done a darkness retreat before, he referenced Tuesday how meditation retreats and yoga retreats in the past have helped stimulate his mind to get "in a better head space."

"I haven't done this specific darkness retreat before but I've done many meditation and yoga retreats to stimulate my mind"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OG0SUMkhAi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2023

Rodgers said he has also done his research on the topic, like he does with everything, a phrase that he famously repeated and encouraged others to do during his COVID-19 drama of 2021.

"Like most things I like to do a lot of research before I dive in," Rodgers not so subtly said. "I talked to a lot of people who have done it. Watched first-hand testimonials about it. I’m excited about it. We’re all trying to do our best with our path that we’re on."

Rodgers said he knows there could be "tough moments" with just him in his thoughts during the four days in isolation but he's ready for the experience, which he added will be filmed.

