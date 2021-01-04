Packers QB Aaron Rodgers led NFL in all these statistical categories in 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed one of the most impressive individual seasons by a passer in NFL history on Sunday.

With every game in the 2020 season now complete, Rodgers officially finished first in the NFL in many important statistical categories, bolstering his case as the league’s most valuable player.

Rodgers led the NFL in…

– Completion percentage: 70.7

– Touchdown passes: 48

– Touchdown percentage: 9.1

– Interception percentage: 0.95

– Passer rating: 121.5

– QBR: 84.4

– Total touchdowns: 51

– Adjusted yards per attempt: 9.6

– Adjusted net yards per attempt: 8.89

– Pro Football Focus grade: 94.5

– Play-action touchdown passes: 21

– Play-action passer rating: 138.1

– Passer rating when kept clean: 129.7

– Passer rating when attempting under 2.5 seconds: 127.7

– Passer rating when attempting over 2.5 seconds: 114.0

Also, the Packers offense finished first in scoring (509 points, 31.8 points per game), first in giveaways (11), first in points per drive (2.99), first in time of possession per drive (3:13), first in total touchdowns (66) and first in red-zone scoring percentage (80.0).

The only question left is, will Rodgers finish first in MVP votes?

