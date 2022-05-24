Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joins ‘Inside the NBA’ crew to talk ‘The Match’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charles Barkley
    Charles Barkley
    American basketball player
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined Charles Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” crew to talk about “The Match,” an upcoming golf showdown against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on TNT.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” last June. This year’s event is scheduled for June 1 in Las Vegas.

Among the highlights from Rodgers’ appearance: Barkley telling Rodgers to get a haircut, Rodgers calling Mahomes and Allen “fans” and trash-talking their golf games.

Rodgers said he’s not worried about Allen, who struggled at Pebble Beach, or Mahomes, who hasn’t scored below 80 at Lake Tahoe. He also said he “doesn’t practice” golf and will just “trust his instincts.”

Here’s the hilarious segment:

Recommended Stories