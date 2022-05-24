Packers QB Aaron Rodgers joins ‘Inside the NBA’ crew to talk ‘The Match’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined Charles Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” crew to talk about “The Match,” an upcoming golf showdown against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on TNT.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” last June. This year’s event is scheduled for June 1 in Las Vegas.

Among the highlights from Rodgers’ appearance: Barkley telling Rodgers to get a haircut, Rodgers calling Mahomes and Allen “fans” and trash-talking their golf games.

Rodgers said he’s not worried about Allen, who struggled at Pebble Beach, or Mahomes, who hasn’t scored below 80 at Lake Tahoe. He also said he “doesn’t practice” golf and will just “trust his instincts.”

Here’s the hilarious segment: