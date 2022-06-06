Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for mandatory minicamp

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
The Green Bay Packers will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rodgers is in Green Bay on Monday after missing most of the voluntary portions of the offseason workout program, including OTAs.

The news isn’t a surprise. Rodgers recently told “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was planning to be in Green Bay for minicamp, which is mandatory for players.

Rodgers’ re-worked contract includes a $50,000 workout bonus for attending the three days of minicamp.

Players have mandatory physicals on Monday. Minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday, and practices on Tuesday and Wednesday are open to the public.

Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, threw 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions after skipping all of the offseason workout program last year.

