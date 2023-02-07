Packers QB Aaron Rodgers going on 4-day ‘darkness retreat’ to contemplate football future

The post-Super Bowl plans for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will include four days and nights in isolation and complete darkness.

The four-time MVP told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he’ll go on a “darkness retreat” involving “sensory deprivation isolation” in the coming weeks that may elicit hallucinations but also possibly light the path of his immediate future in football, which Rodgers admits he’s still contemplating.

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and to just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and is in the highest interest of my happiness and move forward.”

Rodgers wouldn’t disclose the location of the retreat. He will go through the experience inside a small house.

Rodgers said he’s had friends go on similar adventures and enjoy “profound experiences” in the dark and silence. It’s possible Rodgers will enjoy a “meaningful breakthrough” in regard to whether or not he wants to continue his football career.

“It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now. I felt like it’d be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. It’s been on the calendar for months and months and it’s coming up in a couple of weeks,” Rodgers said.

What does a sensory deprivation experience include? Food is provided, but that’s about it.

“There’s no sounds. It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts,” Rodgers said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Football remains on his mind, even while winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and anticipating the darkness retreat.

“I can’t help but think about football, it’s a love of mine. And I’m given my life to it. It’s always close to the front of my mind,” Rodgers said.

In terms of the Super Bowl, Rodgers said the excellent play of the offensive and defensive lines will give the Philadelphia Eagles the edge, but he won’t count out Patrick Mahomes and thinks the Kansas City Chiefs need to start fast to win.

Following the Super Bowl, a decision on Rodgers’ future could be coming following “self-reflection in some isolation.”

“After that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision,” Rodgers said.

