Packers QB Aaron Rodgers focused on teammates and season ahead

Aaron Rodgers was the catalyst behind a drama-fueled offseason. The Green Bay Packers quarterback opted for silence when rumors surfaced leading up to the draft that he no longer wanted to play for the team he came to know and love for 17 years. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and Rodgers returned for the start of training camp, focused as ever. According to Rodgers, the tense offseason had no impact on the relationship with current teammates.

Rodgers said Wednesday that he had “great” communication with teammates while they were apart.

“It was great the entire offseason,” he said. “The normal reaching out on my side, but a lot of guys reached out throughout the whole offseason.”

Naturally, Rodgers did not give any specifics on what was discussed but did say it was mostly catching up from a friendship standpoint.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of his closest friends, but even he had no idea Rodgers would return leading up to the final days.

However, once Rodgers entered the building it was back to business as usual, which also entails getting to know his teammates better.

“You have to put in the time with the guys and make yourself available,” said Rodgers. “The schedule allows for enough time to make connection points and conversations at work.”

Last year, that was a somewhat difficult task as NFL teams were forced to navigate strict COVID-19 protocols.

With new vaccines becoming readily available, this year has been a little better. Rodgers was reunited with wide receiver Randall Cobb, and the team continues to interact outside of football.

Rodgers made no note of teammates expressing negative feelings about his commitment. He reiterated on Wednesday that if he wasn’t 100 percent in that he wouldn’t have come back. Anyone who says Rodgers doesn’t care or is not invested in the team is expressing an opinion that is, “not rooted in fact.”

If you witnessed Rodgers’ Monday night performance, you know this is the same Aaron Rodgers we have known all along. Even if this is his final year with the Packers, Rodgers’ focus is not a concern.

