Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on fire, torching Falcons on MNF

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is torching the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Thanks to three Rodgers touchdown passes, the Packers lead the Falcons by a 20-3 margin at half time.

Rodgers tossed a touchdown pass to running back Aaron Jones to finish off the Packers’ opening drive and then found tight end Robert Tonyan twice in the second quarter for scores.

Even without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, the team’s top receivers, Rodgers has completed 18 of 22 passes for 228 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is averaging 10.4 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 149.4.

Rodgers has completed passes to seven different players. Tonyan has four catches for 57 yards and two scores, and Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for eight catches, 91 yards and a touchdown.

Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd both made big catches, with Taylor converting a fourth down and Shepherd picking up a third down.

The Packers get the ball coming out of halftime, providing Rodgers a chance for a fourth touchdown pass to start the third quarter.

After 3.5 games, Rodgers has thrown 12 touchdown passes without an interception.