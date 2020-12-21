Packers QB Aaron Rodgers finishes fifth in Pro Bowl votes from fans

Only four players received more Pro Bowl votes from fan voting than Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to the NFL, Rodgers finished fifth in fan voting, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Rodgers received 309,311 votes, or roughly 30,000 fewer than Mahomes, his biggest competition for MVP.

Through 15 weeks, Rodgers leads the NFL in touchdown passes (40) and passer rating (118.0). Despite his numbers and the Packers’ success, Wilson was the leading vote-getter among NFC quarterbacks.

Fan voting ended on Dec. 17 and makes up one-third of the voting process for the Pro Bowl. Coaches and players will also vote on Pro Bowlers.

Overall, the Packers received the third-most fan votes overall, trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seahawks.

The Packers had three players lead their respective positions in fan voting: left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and long snapper Hunter Bradley.

Initial Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on Monday night at 6:00 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

