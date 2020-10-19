Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains game-changing pick-six vs. Bucs

One pass from a two-time MVP completely changed the complexity of Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers’ slightly inaccurate throw to Davante Adams early in the second quarter turned into a pick-six for cornerback Jamel Dean and the start of 38 straight points for the Buccaneers, who overcame a 10-0 start to win 38-10.

Football is a game of inches, and Rodgers missed the throw by inches.

“The wind was blowing pretty good, right to left. I felt good about the spot, I knew he was tight, but we’ve hit throws like that. I missed on the spot by about a foot or so, and the kid made a good play,” Rodgers said.

Dean jumped the route in time, and Rodgers’ committed a cardinal sin of quarterbacking: missing inside on an out-breaking route.

The Buccaneers’ young cornerback made the Packers’ veteran quarterback pay for the mistake.

With a full head of steam, Dean was able to stretch to make the catch, turn up field and sprint into the end zone untouched with Rodgers looking on in some disbelief, his hands on his hips.

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Dean said he knew what was coming based on the pre-snap look.

“Once I saw him throw it, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s mine,'” Dean said.

The score turned the game on its head. After another Rodgers interception on the ensuing drive, the Bucs punched in a short touchdown and took a 14-10 lead. Once in control at 10-0, the shell-shocked Packers never recovered, giving up 28 straight points in the second quarter en route to a 38-10 defeat.

The interception was Rodgers’ third pick-six of his NFL career and his first since 2017. His first came in a loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in 2009.

The pick was the third of Dean’s career and his first-career pick-six.

An MVP candidate after four games, Rodgers finished the defeat in Tampa Bay with 16 completions on 35 attempts, zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.

