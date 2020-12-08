Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earns career-best PFF passing grade vs. Eagles

The performance by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the best ever by a quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus.

The analytics site gave Rodgers a 96.9 grade, including a career-best 97.1 passing grade. It represented the second-best passing grade by a quarterback since PFF began grading players in 2006.

Rodgers’ overall grade was the best among quarterbacks in Week 13.

Rodgers completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdown passes during the 30-16 victory. According to PFF, Rodgers had six “big-time throws” and wasn’t solely at fault for any of the nine incompletions.

Two of the nine incompletions were dropped passes, including a perfectly thrown deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to start the second half.

Rodgers still had four completions on passes thrown over 20 yards in the air and also completed six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown on dropbacks under pressure.

Rodgers now has four games with an overall grade over 90.0 this season, He is the top-graded quarterback at PFF through 13 weeks.

