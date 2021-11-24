Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms he fractured pinky toe during quarantine

The mystery surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury is no more.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he fractured his left pinky toe while working out during his 10-day quarantine period, and he dispelled any rumors about having a COVID-related issue with his toe.

“I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said. “I have never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet.”

Rodgers said he hurt the toe while going through a ramp-up conditioning period during quarantine, and the severity of the injury was first discovered when he had his foot X-rayed after returning from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rodgers was immediately placed on the injury report but has played in both of the Packers’ games since. He had his foot stepped on in Minnesota on Sunday, re-aggravating symptoms, and he received treatment for the pain during halftime.

Several options are available moving forward, including surgical interventions, but Rodgers doesn’t plan to miss playing time while recovering from the injury. He said he’ll evaluate all the options during the bye week.

“I’m going to deal with the pain. It’s all about pain management. Hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps,” Rodgers said. “The goal is to play every single week.”

Rodgers, who didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday of last week, sat out practice again on Wednesday. He is planning on sticking to a similar schedule this week, meaning he could get limited on-field reps on Friday but nothing more.

Rodgers mentioned the ability to consult with Dr. Robert Anderson, a world-renowned foot and ankle specialist who joined the Packers in 2019 and operates out of Green Bay.

The goal now is to take measures that will help him get to the “finish line” of the 2021 season.

Rodgers and the Packers play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The team is finally off for the bye in Week 13.

