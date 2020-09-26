Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘completely at peace’ during fast 2020 start

It would be easy to assume the addition of first-round pick Jordan Love provided Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the biggest source of internal motivation of his playing career.

Those assumptions would be wrong, according to Rodgers.

A quarterback who once thrived off of always having a chip on his shoulder is now using an inner peace to drive his terrific start to the 2020 season.

“If anything, it’s almost the opposite, I’m completely at peace with where I’m at with my career,” Rodgers told Rich Eisen of “The Rich Eisen Show.” “And that’s what’s freed me up to get to this comfort level is the peace that sometimes surpasses your own understanding.”

The Packers are 2-0 through two weeks. Rodgers has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions during wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, and the Packers rank first in points and yards.

Rodgers dismissed the idea of a new chip powering his start. He pointed instead to several other factors, including his relationship with coach Matt LaFleur and an increased comfort level in the Packers offense.

“In this situation, I’ve just been choosing to work on myself. I feel really good about where I’m at. Matt and I, we’re had a friendship since the beginning. It’s even grown during this offseason. There’s a lot of trust there. We’re in the second year of a system and guys are playing a little faster and we’re finding ways to be more efficient. That maybe doesn’t sell a lot of papers or get a lot of hits on a website but to me, that’s closer to the truth than this idea of some monster chip.”

Rodgers and the Packers travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday.

Listen to the whole conversation between Rodgers and Eisen below: