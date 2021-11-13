Packers QB Aaron Rodgers clears NFL’s return-to-play protocols

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will have their three-time MVP quarterback back on the field on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers is asymptomatic and has cleared the NFL’s return-to-play protocols on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The last remaining hurdle is procedural and is expected to happen later Saturday.

Once activated, Rodgers will be in a position to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Saturday marked the end of his 10-day quarantine period, and all that was left for Rodgers to play Sunday was to clear the league’s final health protocols.

Jordan Love, who started in Kansas City, will go back to being the No. 2 quarterback.

The Packers need to activate Rodgers from the COVID-19 reserve list by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

List