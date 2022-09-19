What is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' career record against the Chicago Bears?

What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears with ease in Week 2's Sunday Night Football matchup.

Rodgers led the Packers to a historic 27-10 victory over their rival. Rodgers threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive, confident-looking win.

Now, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback is 23-5 in his career against the Bears. He's led the Packers through seven straight victories over the Bears, the longest winning streak he's posted against them.

Rodgers isn't just counting for himself, he knows the all-time tally too.

"Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting."

So when exactly was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in 2018 at Soldier Field, but Chicago hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau Field since 2015.

After a thrilling Week 1 win in the rain over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears disappointed at Lambeau Field.

Justin Fields completed seven passes for 70 yards, earning a passer rating of 43.8. He was able to score a rushing touchdown, but a controversial call at the goal line near the end of the fourth quarter put a damper on the team's odds of narrowing the two-possession gap.

In the same number of drives as the Packers, the Bears came away with 228 total offensive yards and a lowly 11 first downs. The Bears' offense controlled the ball for 15 game minutes less than the Packers.

It was a long, treacherous night for the Bears. In the end, it resulted in evidence of Rodgers' statement last season at Soldier Field.

"I own you."

