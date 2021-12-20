Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the new betting favorite to be 2021 NFL MVP

With three weeks to go, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the new betting favorite to be the NFL’s MVP in 2021.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Rodgers overtook Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the betting favorite for MVP following Sunday’s Week 15 results.

Rodgers (+130) and Brady (+155) are the two big favorites to win the prestigious individual award. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor are both well behind at +1000.

Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, threw three touchdown passes as the Packers took down the Ravens in Baltimore. Brady, meanwhile, was shut out at home by the New Orleans Saints in primetime. The Packers, the league’s only 11-win team, are now the big favorite to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Over the last four games, Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He now leads the NFL in passer rating at 110.4.

Rodgers actually said he believes he’s playing better this season than last year, but the numbers don’t necessarily reflect this reality in part due to the Packers’ regression in the red zone. Last season, Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes, including 35 in the red zone. The 2020 Packers scored touchdowns on 80 percent of red-zone trips, a remarkable conversion rate. They are at 58.9 this season.

Rodgers and Brady are currently tied with three NFL MVPs. Rodgers can become just the second player with four or more, joining Peyton Manning, who has five, an NFL record.

Rodgers previously won the MVP in 2011, 2014 and 2020. He could become the first back-to-back winner since Manning in 2008 and 2009.

MVP: Rodgers or Brady?

A. Rodgers T. Brady Games 13 14 Cmp/Att 299/411 404/602 Yards 3,487 4,348 Comp. % 67.8 67.1 Yards/att 7.9 7.2 TD/INT 30/4 36/11 Passer rating 110.4 100.4 TD% 6.8 6.0 INT% 0.9 1.8 QBR 66.9 64.0 Team W-L 11-2 10-4

List