Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes he suffered setback with toe injury

All the healing done by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the bye week might have been erased on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, who threw four touchdown passes, said he believes he suffered a setback with his fractured left pinky toe during the Packers’ 45-30 win.

Asked if the toe felt better coming out of the bye and after Sunday night’s game, Rodgers replied, “No, it feels worse.”

“I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely took a step back tonight,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers wasn’t sure of the next step, but he said surgery would be a “last resort” option.

The Packers quarterback picked rest during the bye week over surgery, hoping all the time off the toe would promote healing and lead to the issue going away at some point during the regular season. The setback on Sunday night suggests the issue is going to be a problem the rest of the way.

Asked later about running off the field following the win over the Bears, Rodgers corrected the statement and said he was walking because of the pain in his toe.

Testing on Monday will help reveal what kind of damage Rodgers suffered in the toe on Sunday night, and what should be done next.

The Packers play four more games to end the regular season, beginning next Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens. It’s unclear at this point if Rodgers is in any danger of missing game time because of the setback.

Despite the pain on Sunday night, Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards, four touchdown passes and zero interceptions during the win over the Bears.

