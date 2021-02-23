Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to begin 10-show hosting stint on ‘Jeopardy!’ in April

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t just be a one-time host of the iconic game show “Jeopardy!”

According to Gary Levin of USA TODAY, the NFL’s MVP will have a 10-show stint as a guest host of the show starting on April 5 and lasting two weeks.

“Jeopardy!” is using several different guest hosts to keep the game show going after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in November. Rodgers will follow news anchor Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz in the hosting rotation.

According to Levin, Rodgers taped his episodes over two days last month.

Rodgers, a lifelong fan of the show, won “Celebrity Jeopardy!” as a contestant in 2015.

“To be able to be a guest host is really, really special for me, and I can’t wait for the opportunity,” Rodgers told the “Pat McAfee Show” in January.

