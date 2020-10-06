Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on awkward fall: ‘More embarrassment than injury’

Another terrific night from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly turned tragic on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers, who tossed four touchdown passes in the 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, suffered an awkward fall to the ground while attempting to avoid a sack in the fourth quarter. It created a dangerous-looking sequence, but Rodgers stayed in the game and finished without issue.

Afterward, Rodgers told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he’s “alright.”

“I think it was more embarrassment than injury,” Rodgers said, smiling. “My ankle or knee or something hyperextended, but I’m alright.”

It appeared Rodgers’ right foot clipped the Lambeau Field turf, causing the awkward tumble. The Packers quarterback was able to collect himself and find some balance before his left knee hyperextended too far.

The left knee is the same one Rodgers injured in the season opener in 2018.

Through four games, Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception. The Packers are 4-0 going into the bye week.

