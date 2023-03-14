Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to appear live on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Wednesday

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

A long-awaited resolution on the football future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers is scheduled to appear live on “The Pat McAfee Show” at 1:00 p.m. EST or noon CST.

The expectation will be that Rodgers announces he is going to be traded from the Packers to the New York Jets at the start of the new league year.

As he often does with the play clock, Rodgers is taking his decision down to the last second. Wednesday afternoon marks the beginning of the 2023 league year and the official start to free agency.

Rodgers is a regular on “The Pat McAfee Show,” appearing every Tuesday during the season for the last three years. He did not appear during the last two Tuesdays while mulling his future in the NFL.

Barring something unforeseen, Rodgers’ new path in football will be revealed mid-day Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire