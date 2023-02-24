Packers put only 2 players on PFF’s top 101 players list from 2022 season

A lack of elite performances from top players highlighted the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing 2022 season.

One year after putting seven players on PFF’s top 101 players list for 2021, the Packers placed only two on the 2022 version of the list.

The two players on the top 101 players list represented the Packers’ fewest in a season since PFF started compiling the list in 2010. Matt LaFleur’s team suffered through a 1-7 stretch and finished 8-9, missing the postseason in 2022.

Here’s a quick look at the two players from the Packers on PFF’s top 101 list from 2022:

No. 64: CB Jaire Alexander

Last season: No rank

PFF stat to know: Alexander allowed a passer rating of 66.2 into his coverage in 2022.

Alexander was a Pro Bowler and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 after missing all but four games in 2021 with a significant shoulder injury. He intercepted a career-high five passes over 16 games.

No. 85: RB Aaron Jones

Last year: No. 82

PFF stat to know: Jones averaged 3.2 yards after contact in 2022.

Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards, caught a career-high 59 passes and scored seven total touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per rush and playing in all 17 games.

Packers in PFF top 101, previous years

2021: WR Davante Adams (5), QB Aaron Rodgers (18), OLB Rashan Gary (34), LB De’Vondre Campbell (40), RB A.J. Dillon (65), RB Aaron Jones (82), OLB Preston Smith (92)

2020: QB Aaron Rodgers (2), WR Davante Adams (5), CB Jaire Alexander (12), LT David Bakhtiari (23), S Adrian Amos (27), C Corey Linsley (39)

2019: Za’Darius Smith (19), Davante Adams (33), Aaron Jones (56), Aaron Rodgers (83), Kenny Clark (97)

2018: David Bakhtiari (39), Aaron Rodgers (41), Kenny Clark (43), Davante Adams (48)

2017: David Bakhtiari (30), Kenny Clark (69), Mike Daniels (89)

2016: Aaron Rodgers (3), David Bakhtiari (20), Mike Daniels (68), Jordy Nelson (74), Bryan Bulaga (77), T.J. Lang (94)

2015: Mike Daniels (47), T.J. Lang (56), Josh Sitton (65)

2014: Aaron Rodgers (2), Jordy Nelson (30), Josh Sitton (35), Eddie Lacy (51), Randall Cobb (58), T.J. Lang (78), Mike Daniels (99)

2013: Josh Sitton (25), Jordy Nelson (39), Eddie Lacy (70)

2012: Aaron Rodgers (11), Clay Matthews (24), Casey Hayward (36), Sam Shields (93)

2011: Aaron Rodgers (1), Clay Matthews (38), Jordy Nelson (53), Bryan Bulaga (71), Josh Sitton (98)

2010: Aaron Rodgers (1), Josh Sitton (48), Tramon Williams (51), Clay Matthews (56), Desmond Bishop (82), Greg Jennings (87), Cullen Jenkins (98)

