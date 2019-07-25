Packers put Mason Crosby, Josh Jackson on NFI list

Mason Crosby isn’t ready to start kicking any balls during Packers practice.

Crosby was placed on the non-football injury list on Thursday due to a calf injury. Crosby said the injury happened while he was training after minicamp and that the plan is to just be cautious with building back up to kicking.

“Just making sure, whenever I do get back kicking on the field, that there’s no long-term effect,” Crosby said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Crosby has done all the kicking for Green Bay since 2007. Former Ram Sam Ficken is also on the camp roster and will be handling those duties until Crosby is cleared.

Cornerback Josh Jackson is also on the NFI list with a foot injury. The 2018 second-round pick had 49 tackles while making 10 starts during his rookie season.