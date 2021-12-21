Coming off a big game on Sunday, Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will now have to isolate from the team.

The Packers announced today that they placed Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although the new NFL protocols make it easier for players to return, the Packers play the Christmas afternoon game in four days, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Browns.

Valdes-Scantling had one of his best games of the season on Sunday against the Ravens, catching five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Packers put Marquez Valdes-Scantling on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk