Aaron Rodgers is set to practice with the Packers after reporting to training camp on Tuesday, but left tackle David Bakhtiari is not in the same boat.

Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during practice on December 31. Bakhtiari said earlier this month that he’s unsure if he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Packers also placed six players on the non-football injury list. Linebacker Za'Darius Smith, defensive back Henry Black, defensive end Tipa Galeai, defensive end Kingsley Keke, defensive back Kevin King, and defensive back Will Redmond make up that group.

All seven players are eligible to be activated at any point, but are unable to practice until they are removed from their respective list.

Packers put David Bakhtiari on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk