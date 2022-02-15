Packers put 7 players on PFF’s top 101 players list from 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers were well represented on the annual best players list from Pro Football Focus in 2021. Matt LaFleur’s team had seven players on “The PFF 101” list, which highlights the top 101 players regardless of positional value or past play.

For reference. the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams also put seven players on the list. Last season, the Packers had six players make the list. Also of note: the Packers only had two players from last season’s list repeat in 2021. Injuries played a big factor, but it was a mostly new cast of standouts for LaFleur’s team.

The seven players on the list were the Packers’ most in a season since 2014. The Super Bowl team in 2010 also had seven players on the year-end list.

Here’s a quick look at the seven players from the Packers on PFF’s top 101 list from 2021.

No. 5: WR Davante Adams

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Last season: No. 5

PFF stat to know: 2.8 yards per route run

Adams, a first-team All-Pro at wide receiver, set team records for catches and receiving yards in a single season. He finished as the No. 2 receiver on the list behind only Cooper Kupp, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. Adams has made this list four straight seasons.

No. 18: QB Aaron Rodgers

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Last season: No. 2

PFF stat to know: Only 12 turnover-worthy plays

Rodgers wasn’t as individually dominant during his 2021 MVP season compared to his 2020 MVP season, but he still produced 40 total touchdowns and had just four total turnovers while leading the league in passer rating. The Packers were 13-2 when he started and finished a game during the regular season. Rodgers has made this list five of the last six seasons.

No. 34: OLB Rashan Gary

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Last season: No rank

PFF stat to know: 87 total pressures

Gary, in his first season as a full-time player, evolved into a dominant pass-rushing force. The 2019 first-round pick piled up the pressures and consistently graded out high as a pass-rusher. In Year 3, his pass-rushing grade finished over 90.0. Only six edge rushers finished higher than him on the top 101 list.

No. 40: LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Last season: No rank

PFF stat to know: 55 total stops

Campbell earned first-team All-Pro recognition after producing a career-best season in Green Bay. He was highly effective against the run, in coverage, as a pass-rusher and as a big-play creator. His season grade finished as the highest among full-time off-ball linebackers.

No. 65: RB A.J. Dillon

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Last season: No rank

PFF grade to know: 31 forced missed tackles

In his second season, Dillon thrived in place of Jamaal Williams alongside Aaron Jones. He bowled through tacklers, averaging 3.1 yards after contact per rush, and proved to be a highly capable player in the passing game. He went over 1,000 total yards and led the team in rushing.

No. 82: RB Aaron Jones

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season: No rank

PFF stat to know: 39 forced missed tackles

Jones went over 1,000 total yards and scored at least 10 touchdowns for the third consecutive season. He averaged 3.1 yards after contact and 1.5 yards per route run as a receiver, proving his dual-threat ability. Jones and Dillon make up one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in football. He’s made the top 101 list twice in the last three years.

No. 92: OLB Preston Smith

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: No rank

PFF stat to know: 63 total pressures

Smith rebounded from a disappointing 2020 season with arguably his best overall season of his career in 2021. He set a new career-high for pressures, and he was fantastic setting the edge against the run. Joe Barry asked him to cover less and rush more, and the results followed. Smith and Rashan Gary were one of the NFL’s most productive edge-rushing duos.

Packers in PFF top 101, previous years

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

2020: QB Aaron Rodgers (2), WR Davante Adams (5), CB Jaire Alexander (12), LT David Bakhtiari (23), S Adrian Amos (27), C Corey Linsley (39)

2019: Za’Darius Smith (19), Davante Adams (33), Aaron Jones (56), Aaron Rodgers (83), Kenny Clark (97)

2018: David Bakhtiari (39), Aaron Rodgers (41), Kenny Clark (43), Davante Adams (48)

2017: David Bakhtiari (30), Kenny Clark (69), Mike Daniels (89)

2016: Aaron Rodgers (3), David Bakhtiari (20), Mike Daniels (68), Jordy Nelson (74), Bryan Bulaga (77), T.J. Lang (94)

2015: Mike Daniels (47), T.J. Lang (56), Josh Sitton (65)

2014: Aaron Rodgers (2), Jordy Nelson (30), Josh Sitton (35), Eddie Lacy (51), Randall Cobb (58), T.J. Lang (78), Mike Daniels (99)

2013: Josh Sitton (25), Jordy Nelson (39), Eddie Lacy (70)

2012: Aaron Rodgers (11), Clay Matthews (24), Casey Hayward (36), Sam Shields (93)

2011: Aaron Rodgers (1), Clay Matthews (38), Jordy Nelson (53), Bryan Bulaga (71), Josh Sitton (98)

2010: Aaron Rodgers (1), Josh Sitton (48), Tramon Williams (51), Clay Matthews (56), Desmond Bishop (82), Greg Jennings (87), Cullen Jenkins (98)

