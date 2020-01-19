The Packers will have punter JK Scott on Sunday

The Packers made punter JK Scott a Saturday addition to their injury report, but they won’t have to worry about figuring out how to replace him against the 49ers.

Scott was listed as questionable because of an illness, but he was not one of the seven players declared inactive by the Packers on Sunday afternoon. Fullback Danny Vitale was the only player listed as questionable by the Packers on Friday. He has a knee injury and is inactive for the NFC Championship Game.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Raven Greene, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Alex Light and tackle John Leglue are also inactive for Green Bay.

The 49ers didn’t have any players on their Friday injury report. Quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive tackle Kevin Givens are their scratches.