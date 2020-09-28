Packers pull away late to beat Saints

The Saints gave the Packers too many chances in the fourth quarter, and the Packers made them pay.

The Packers left New Orleans with a 37-30 win over the Saints Sunday night, continuing a run of impressive offensive performances.

The fact that 37 was their lowest point total of the year (they scored 85 in the first two) has a lot to do with the fact they’re 3-0 at this point.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, despite the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams. In his stead, Packers wideout Allen Lazard had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints played more efficiently on offense, but came unwound in the fourth quarter.

From Taysom Hill‘s fumble which led to a Packers field goal, to multiple pass interference penalties late, the Saints frayed at the end of a game that was tightly played through three quarters.

Quarterback Drew Brees was a sharp 29-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns, with Alvin Kamara doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Kamara had 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, but they gave the Packers too many chances.

