The Jordan Love era is underway.

Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints.

Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Packers trailed 38-3 when Love entered the game.

Given all the offseason drama in Green Bay, there will be plenty of questions about whether Rodgers is happy about getting taken out late in the blowout. He certainly can’t be happy about how he played today.

Packers pull Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love makes his debut as Saints obliterate Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk