Packers protect 4 players on practice squad for divisional round

The Green Bay Packers protected four players on the practice squad for the divisional round of the playoffs this week. Two of the players have a real shot at being elevated to the gameday roster and contributing on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the four players:

DL Abdullah Anderson: He’s played 49 defensive snaps over in three games for the Packers already this season, including back-to-back games in Weeks 17-18. The Packers clearly like him as a rotational option up front. Expect him to be a gameday elevation as depth against the 49ers run game.

DL R.J. McIntosh: The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Giants has been in Green Bay for much of the season, but he hasn’t been elevated for a game despite being protected several times. Could this finally be his opportunity?

K JJ Molson: He’s been the emergency backup behind Mason Crosby all season. By protecting him, the Packers have an ideal option ready at kicker should Crosby get injured or test positive for COVID-19.

WR David Moore: He missed the finale while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but his Week 17 performance against the Vikings – featuring three solid punt returns – could mean he’s the primary kick and punt returner on Saturday night. In fact, it wouldn’t be shocking at all if the Packers trusted him over rookie Amari Rodgers.

List