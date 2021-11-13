Packers, Prospects and Pale Ales Mailbag: Edge rusher early in 2022?

Welcome one and all to the first Packers, Prospects, and Pale Ales mailbag. In this mailbag, I’ll answer questions regarding the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Draft, and craft beer. Let’s get to those questions.

I have a question, how is Chipper so cute? But my other question, if you had to narrow down Green Bay’s 2022 first-round draft pick to three position groups, what would they be and why? — Maggie Loney (@MaggieJLoney) November 11, 2021

The Green Bay Packers roster could be in store for a major overhaul this offseason. With so many changes it’s hard to project which position Brian Gutekunst will target in the first round.

As it stands right now, I expect the Packers’ first-round pick to be an edge rusher.

With Za’Darius Smith (sorry Maggie) and Preston Smith both likely being cap casualties, it’s a safe bet that the Packers will look to find Rashan Gary a new running mate early.

Another position group that is probably going to look a lot different next season is wide receiver. Currently, only Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb are under contract past this season.

Cobb is likely going to get the boot. Will they make Davante Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL? Has Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard done enough to warrant another contract?

My guess is the Packers won’t meet the salary demands of Adams and they will re-sign Lazard while letting Valdes-Scantling walk.

The last time the Packers selected a wide receiver in the first round was in 2002 when they drafted Javon Walker. If the Packers had selected a wide receiver in recent years it would have been a luxury pick. When the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around it could be a position of need.

Story continues

The Packers need to get Kenny Clark help up front, but I don’t think there are going to be any interior defensive lineman on the board worth taking when the Packers are on the clock in the first round.

Therefore, the third position I could see the Packers targeting in the first round is linebacker. Gutekunst is seeing firsthand what an impact linebacker can do for a defense with the way Devondre Campbell is playing.

With Campbell set to be a free agent they may not be able to afford his services with the way he’s playing. Luckily for Gutekunst, there will be a handful of off-the-ball linebackers that he could target in the first round to replace Campbell.

Which positions are the deepest in prospects in this upcoming draft? Which positions does Green Bay prioritize in this upcoming draft? — Eric Pardo (@Cheesehead_Eric) November 11, 2021

Luckily for the Packers, it’s a deep and talented edge class. I’m not all the way through the position group yet and I have 12 players that all could be top 64 picks. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has 10 edge rushers in his Top 50.

As it stands right now here are my Top 10 edge rushers:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Drake Jackson, Edge, USC Logan Hall, Edge, Houston Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State University Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

The top four off this list will be long gone before the Packers are on the clock in the first round. In my latest mock draft, I had the Packers selecting Myjai Sanders.

Gun to your head, what's the Packers' outlook come the 2022 Draft? Are they going all-in one more year with Rodgers? Have they traded him and are looking for a hard reset? The impending salary cap crunch makes me think this year *has* to be the last year of top-end contention. — Harsha Sridhar (@harshasridhar12) November 11, 2021

Excuse me gunmen, who are you? Props if you get that movie reference.

There is a reason why this season is being called the “Last Dance” for the Packers. I think this is the last great shot at a Super Bowl run in the Aaron Rodgers era.

To answer the next question, yes I think they trade him. With so many key players likely out the door, Gutekunst could opt to trade Rodgers and reload with draft picks.

Now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a rebuild. The Packers will still have David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Rashan Gary. That’s a nice young core.

With the bounty of draft picks that Gutekunst could get by trading Rodgers, the Packers could set themselves up nicely for the start of the Jordan Love era. As a bonafide NFL Draft nerd, I’m beyond excited about the idea of trading Rodgers to get Gutekunst more draft picks to play with.

Will the #Packers consider drafting a kicker? — Tommy Phillips (@TommyAPhillips) November 11, 2021

To keep it short. No.

1

1