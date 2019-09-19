Packers promoting tight end from practice squad

The Packers didn’t practice yesterday, but if they did, Jimmy Graham wouldn’t have.

So they’re bringing in some help at the position.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers will be bringing up tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad.

They had the roster spot after trading receiver/return man Trevor Davis to the Raiders. Baylis has also spent time with the Texans, Colts, and Panthers.

Graham was listed as not participating in yesterday’s walk-through because of a groin injury.