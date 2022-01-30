Packers promoting Luke Butkus to offensive line coach

On the offensive staff in Green Bay, departures mean internal promotions.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers will replace offensive line coach Adam Stevanich – who will be promoted to a new role as offensive coordinator – by promoting assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus.

The departure of Nathaniel Hackett, Matt LaFleur’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, necessitated the internal changes. Hackett left Green Bay to be the Denver Broncos new head coach.

Butkus was hired by LaFleur as the assistant offensive line coach under Stenavich in 2019. He’s been Stenavich’s top assistant for the last three seasons, providing a seamless transition on LaFleur’s staff.

Before coming to Green Bay, Butkus spent three seasons as an assistant for the Chicago Bears (2007-09), two seasons as an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks (2010-11) and three years as an assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15). He also spent four seasons at Illinois, his alma mater, as the offensive line coach (2012, 2016-18).

In college, Butkus was a two-time All-Big Ten selection at center. He played briefly at the NFL level for the Bears and Chargers and also had a stint playing in NFL Europe.

The Packers are also expected to lose quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, meaning more internal promotions are likely coming. It’s also possible tight ends coach Justin Outten will depart to join Hackett’s staff in Denver.

