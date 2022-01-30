Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are promoting from within to replace Nathaniel Hackett. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers will promote offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

Hackett left to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Packers coach Matt LaFleur preferred to promote a coach already on staff if Hackett got a job elsewhere.

The pick was Stenavich, who has been LaFleur’s offensive line coach since 2019. He was promoted to run game coordinator before the 2020 season and has been a pivotal part of the Packers success on offense, especially during an injury-plagued 2021 season.

With Stenavich staying to replace Hackett, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to move on, possibly becoming the new offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He would get an opportunity to call plays in Chicago.

With Stenavich getting a promotion, assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus could become the new offensive line coach.

According to Rapoport, Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten is a top candidate to depart to be the offensive coordinator in Denver. It’s clear Hackett wants someone from the staff in Green Bay to come along with him.

Receivers coach Jason Vrable is a candidate to replace Getsy as the passing game coordinator.

The Packers will announce all the coaching changes on LaFleur’s staff in the coming weeks once everything is finalized.