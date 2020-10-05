Packers promote WR Reggie Begelton to 53-man roster

In desperate need of help at receiver, the Green Bay Packers promoted former CFL star Reggie Begelton from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The team announced the move on Monday, just hours before the Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

The Packers initially signed Begelton, now a 27-year-old receiver who originally went undrafted out of Lamar, in January. He was with the team throughout the offseason and training camp and has been on the practice squad the entire regular season.

In Begelton, the Packers should have a receiver that knows the offense and has some familiarity with the quarterback.

Matt LaFleur’s team is without Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown, who are both on injured reserve, and Davante Adams isn’t expected to play Monday night.

Begelton will join Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd as the healthy receivers on the roster. Running back Tyler Ervin also plays receiver.

During his final season in the CFL, Begelton caught 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards at Lamar University.

Related