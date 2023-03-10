Packers promote Rich Bisaccia to assistant head coach on Matt LaFleur’s staff

The Green Bay Packers finalized coaching staff in 2023 included a noteworthy promotion: Rich Bisaccia, who served as the team’s first-year special teams coordinator in 2022, has added assistant head coach to his job title.

The title is nothing new for Bisaccia; the veteran coach was previously the assistant (or associate) head coach with the Buccaneers, Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders. The 2023 season will mark his 12th as an assistant head coach at the NFL level.

Players and coaches raved about Bisaccia’s leadership during his first season in Green Bay. Getting results no doubt helped. Bisaccia helped turn around the Packers’ special teams in 2022, turning the league’s worst group in 2021 into a respectable unit last season. As an added bonus, Keisean Nixon emerged over the final half of the season and was named a first-team All-Pro as a kickoff returner.

Bisaccia was interviewed by the Indianapolis Colts for the team’s head coach vacancy during this year’s hiring cycle but did not receive the job.

Before coming to Green Bay, Bisaccia served as the interim head coach for the Raiders over the final 12 games of the 2021 season. He went 7-5 to help the Raiders qualify for the postseason.

The 2022 season was Bisaccia’s 21st as a special teams coordinator in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire