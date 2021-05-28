Packers promote Patrick Moore in player personnel department

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers completed a pair of promotions in their player personnel department on Thursday.

The team promoted Patrick Moore from college scout to assistant director of college scouting and Chad Brinker from assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst to personnel/football administrative executive.

Moore, who previously spent five years as a scout with the Cleveland Browns and years in the college ranks as a coach, has been with the Packers as an area scout since 2018. He scouted the southeast region for general manager Brian Gutekunst over the last three years. In his new role, Moore will work directly under Matt Malaspina, the current director of college scouting.

Jim Nagy, who now runs the Senior Bowl, passed along this message about Moore, whom he called one of the “best evaluators and communicators” in the NFL:

Brinker, a former NFL running back, first joined the Packers in 2010 as a scouting assistant. He was promoted to pro scout in 2012. Brinker, who is entering his 12th season in Green Bay’s personnel department, will work under Richmond Williams, the director of pro personnel.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Jaguars pursuing Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen for special teams coordinator

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are pursuing Seattle Seahawks secondary coach Nick Sorensen as an option to fill their special teams coordinator position, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Sorensen has spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach on the Seahawks staff. He started with the team as an assistant special teams coach under Brian [more]

  • David Culley: Tyrod Taylor is a leader and a winner

    The Texans haven’t named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback, but Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson is not expected to play another down for Houston, and third-round choice Davis Mills and recently signed Jeff Driskel not only have less experience than Taylor but less time in the offense this offsesason. Taylor, 31, is [more]

  • Bucks start fast, roll Heat again 113-84, take commanding 3-0 series lead

    At least the Heat fans could troll Giannis Antetokounmpo by counting down the clock on his free throws.

  • US resident sought by China for comments freed in Dubai

    A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect on to New York.

  • Rodgers Trade Talk Has NFL TV Partners Mulling Game Swaps

    In doing his bit to help give departing ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne a proper sendoff, an exceptionally relaxed Aaron Rodgers may have sent more than a few execs in the Green Bay Packers’ front office fumbling for the Ativan. The TV networks that rely on the Pack to deliver big ratings, meanwhile, aren’t nearly as […]

  • Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams doesn’t seem to be taking retirement seriously

    It seems Adams isn't QUITE ready to retire.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Cycling-Martin wins Giro stage 17 as Bernal shows first sign of weakness

    Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.

  • PGA of America apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for mob of fans at PGA Championship

    Brooks Koepka said he felt unsafe during the final walk to the green on Sunday at the PGA Championship and that his knee was hit repeatedly.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Julio Jones on his future with Atlanta Falcons: 'I'm out of there, man'

    Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.

  • Dana White’s Contender Series takes on international theme, 10 fights added to upcoming season

    Ten fights are on the docket for Season 5 of Dana White's Contender Series.

  • Denver beats Portland 120-115, goes up 2-1 in playoff series

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Denver newcomer Austin Rivers stole the spotlight from Nikola Jokic with a fourth-quarter outburst against Portland. Jokic dominated as usual, with 36 points and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets' 120-115 victory Thursday night over the Trail Blazers.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Race for Fan Vote heats up for NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

    The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is less than a month away and the race for the Fan Vote is heating up. Currently, the top-five vote-getters for the June 13 event are, in alphabetical order: Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford; Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the […]

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.

  • Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Wide receivers led by new No. 1 Kenny Golladay

    Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Going in-depth on Big Blue's new group of wide receivers, including Kenny Golladay.

  • Report: Browns will not pursue Julio Jones trade

    While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.