Packers promote 4 coaches, hire 4 other coaches

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers announced a finalized coaching staff on Monday. The new changes include four promotions and four new hires.

Jerry Gray and Adam Stenavich received the biggest promotions.

Gray, the team’s defensive backs coach in 2020, added passing game coordinator to his title. He will be a top assistant under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Stenavich, who led one of the team’s most impressive position groups last season, will be the offense’s new run game coordinator, in addition to his role as the offensive line coach.

The Packers also promoted Rayna Stewart from special teams quality control coach to assistant special teams coach, and Connor Lewis from offensive quality control coach to special teams assistant and game management specialist.

The team made the following hires: John Dunn (senior analyst), Justin Hood (defensive quality control coach), Ryan Mahaffey (offensive quality control coach) and Tim Zetts (offensive quality control coach).

Hood, Mahaffey and Zetts all come from the college ranks. Dunn was with the New York Jets last season.

The Packers retained all of the top assistants on the defensive staff that served under Mike Pettine, who was replaced by Barry last month.

The Packers did lose offensive quality control coach Kevin Koger, defensive quality control coach Christian Parker and senior analyst Butch Barry, who left Green Bay for other coaching opportunities this offseason.

Recommended Stories

  • Packers rookie review: LB Kamal Martin

    Reviewing the rookie season of Packers LB Kamal Martin, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

  • Re-signing Lane Taylor is a sensible offseason move Packers should explore

    Bringing back Lane Taylor could provide a cheap experienced option for the Packers offensive line.

  • Packers announce full 2021 coaching staff

    After a second consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship Game, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers have finalized their coaching staff for 2021. On Monday, Green Bay announced the promotion of Jerry Gray to defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Adam Stenavich to offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach, [more]

  • King: Russell Wilson getting Chicago, Bears hype from Jimmy Graham

    It's not what you know, it's who you know.

  • Former Texas coach Tom Herman joining Chicago Bears

    Herman has agreed to join the Bears in an analyst role, and the move is viewed as an opportunity for him to learn the NFL game and work with the Bears' offensive staff.

  • A 17-game schedule likely means Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes in 2021

    As the NFL closes in on a new slate of TV deals so that it can officially expand the regular season to 17 games, the formula that will be used to determine each team’s seventeenth game will pay immediate dividends for the league, the networks (or at least one of them), and anyone interested in [more]

  • Have the Bears emerged as favorites to potentially land Russell Wilson?

    Bears TE Jimmy Graham, who is a good friend of Russell Wilson's, has been talking up the team and the city.

  • Jodie Foster thanked Aaron Rodgers at the Globes but didn't set him up with Shailene

    Jodie Foster gave a shoutout to costar Shailene Woodley's beau, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, while accepting a Golden Globe on Sunday night.

  • 5 Major Money Mistakes To Avoid Once You Turn 60

    You've been working hard your entire adult life and you're finally nearing retirement. The prospect of having more time to relax and enjoy yourself is exciting, but you'll need money to do that. Watch...

  • Peter King examines what 17-game NFL season would look like

    Peter King lays out how a 17-game NFL season could change the league in this week's Football Morning in America column.

  • Well-traveled Teddy Allen leaves Nebraska, his 3rd D1 team

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Teddy Allen, the Nebraska scoring leader who set the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoring record less than a week ago, left the Huskers basketball team on Monday. Nebraska was Allen's third Division I program in a mercurial career on and off the court. Coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned last week that Allen had been bothered by a wrist issue.

  • US supreme court could deal blow to provision protecting minority voters

    Decision could narrow section 2 of Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that discriminate based on race The supreme court building in Washington DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The US supreme court will hear a case on Tuesday that could allow the court’s conservative majority to deal a major blow to the most powerful remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law designed to prevent racial discrimination in voting. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The case, Brnovich v Democratic National Committee, involves a dispute over two Arizona measures. One is a 2016 law that bans anyone other than a close family member or caregiver from collecting absentee ballots, sometimes called ballot harvesting. The second is a measure that requires officials to reject ballots cast in the wrong precinct, even if the voter has cast a vote in statewide races. Arizona rejected more than 38,335 ballots cast in the wrong precinct between 2008 and 2016 and minority voters were twice as likely as white voters to have their ballots rejected, the DNC noted in its brief. Minority voters, including the state’s Native American population, are disproportionately harmed by the ballot collection ban because they are more likely to lack reliable mail service. The DNC argues that the policies violated section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that discriminate based on race. A trial court ruled in 2018 that the policies did not violate the law, and a three-judge panel on the US court of appeals for the ninth circuit later upheld that ruling. But the full circuit voted to rehear the case and last year found that the policies did violate the Voting Rights Act. Now, the Arizona attorney general, Mark Brnovich, a Republican, and the Arizona Republican party are appealing that ruling to the US supreme court. And though the facts in the case are about Arizona, the stakes could extend far beyond it. Brnovich and the Arizona Republican party are urging the court to use the case as a vehicle for announcing a narrower view of section 2 than the one currently in use. Such a ruling would take away one of most powerful tools that voting rights groups have to challenge discriminatory voting laws. Section 2 was elevated after the supreme court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v Holder that struck down another Voting Rights Act provision requiring certain places with a history of voting discrimination, including Arizona, to submit voting laws to the federal government for pre-clearance before they went into effect. “Without preclearance on the books, we’ve all had to rely more heavily on section 2 in order to address racial discrimination in voting,” said Sean Morales-Doyle, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice who helped author an amicus brief in the case in support of the DNC’s position. “If section 2 is limited, then we have even fewer tools.” Losing the full power of section 2 would also make it harder for litigants, including the justice department, to challenge the wave of restrictive bills bubbling in Georgia and other state legislatures that would make it harder to vote, added Deuel Ross, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), which also filed an amicus brief in support of the DNC. The case arrives at a supreme court where conservatives now have a powerful 6-3 majority that appears increasingly hostile to voting rights. It repeatedly refused to expand access to the ballot during the pandemic last year. And since its decision in Shelby County v Holder, the court has given the green light to aggressive voter purging and severe partisan gerrymandering. Brnovich and the Arizona GOP want the supreme court to clarify the approach courts should take when they are evaluating whether a law violates section 2. Brnovich is also asking the supreme court to set a high bar for minority voters and their lawyers to clear in order to prove that a law runs afoul of section 2. Generally, he argues that courts should use an approach for evaluating section 2 claims that would make it harder to challenge facially neutral measures, such as voter ID laws, that do not explicitly make it harder for a specific group to vote. And if minority voters are able to prove that a law has a “substantial disparate impact” on them, Brnovich argues, they should be required to show that disparity is directly connected to the voting policy. But discriminatory voting laws often don’t work that way. There is a long history in the US of using policies that, taken in a vacuum, appear racially neutral because they apply to everyone, but are designed to interact with economic, social and other factors to make it harder to vote, LDF wrote in its amicus brief. Literacy tests and property requirements, the suppressive devices used in Jim Crow, applied to everyone, but made it harder for Black voters to register because of unequal education and economic factors, the group noted. “You’re talking about two very specific voting laws that have a really obvious connection to the history of discrimination against indigenous, Black and brown voters in this state,” said Allison Riggs, the interim executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which filed an amicus brief in support of the DNC’s position. “Poverty, lack of transportation, lack of access to flexible work and living wages is why out of precinct voting is important and why ballot collection, particularly on indigenous lands is so important.” One of the most interesting votes in the case will be that of Chief Justice John Roberts. When he authored the Shelby opinion in 2013, he specifically pointed to section 2 as one of the most powerful tools still in place to combat voting discrimination. But in 1982, then a young lawyer in the justice department, he strongly advocated against expanding section 2 and keeping it only limited to cases in which there was evidence of intentional discrimination. Roberts ultimately lost the argument. Democrats argue in their brief that Arizona is proposing an “overly narrow” way of looking at section 2. The ninth circuit, Democrats say, appropriately analyzed the measures, finding that it disproportionately affected minority voters and worked in combination with social and historical conditions in Arizona to make it harder for those voters to cast a ballot. Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, noted in a blogpost last month that voting rights litigators have generally been hesitant about pushing section 2 claims too far. The Democratic party, he wrote, didn’t seem to have that concern in this case, opening up an opportunity for Republicans to narrow the law. “Section 2 has done important work to rein in some of the worst forms of vote denial in recent years, and it would be a tremendous shame if this overreach of a case ends up serving as the vehicle to eviscerate what remains of the crown jewel of the civil rights movement,” he wrote in a post on SCOTUSBlog. In December, Donald Trump’s justice department filed an amicus brief backing Brnovich and endorsing a narrower framework for interpreting section 2. But in February, the Biden administration filed a letter with the court abandoning that position. The justice department said it still believed the Arizona measures did not violate the Voting Rights Act, but no longer backed the framework for interpreting section 2 put forth by the Trump administration. There are multiple ways the court could choose to rule in the case without weakening the scope of section 2. Morales-Doyle, the Brennan Center attorney, said he hoped the court recognized the climate around elections and race in which they were hearing the case. “There’s a big-picture narrative as to what’s going on with our democracy and race in American society. The court’s going to get to weigh in right now,” he said. “I think our hope is that the court instead sees it as an opportunity to reaffirm the values and the protections we have in place for our democracy.”

  • Marcus Mariota: trade talks between Las Vegas Raiders & Washington Football Team fizzle

    The deal-breaker? Mariota's contract.

  • What’s next for $1,400 checks? Biden weighs lower income threshold, Senate vote looms

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal into law before Mar. 14.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Kaprizov, Zuccarello helping Wild make big climb

    This week, the Wild make a big climb thanks to the great play of forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

  • Nebraska Fire Destroys Classic Cars

    Thankfully one made it out unscathed…

  • Bears hire Tom Herman as an offensive analyst

    Former Texas head coach Tom Herman has landed a job on Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s staff. The Bears announced Herman’s hiring on Monday. He has the title of offensive analyst/special projects. Herman was 32-18 over four seasons as the head coach of the University of Texas. He was fired in January after the Longhorns [more]

  • $15 Minimum Wage Dropped from Stimulus

    One of the major components in President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package was raising the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025. CNBC reports that Democratic senators...

  • Chargers trade back, stack deck in latest four-round mock draft

    The Los Angeles Chargers trade back and still make of the most of their selections in Gavino Borquez' latest four-round mock draft.

  • Mavericks look to finish road trip strong at Orlando

    The Dallas Mavericks look to end their final road swing before the NBA All-Star break with a win on Monday when they face the slumping Orlando Magic. Dallas opened its three-game, Eastern Conference trip Feb. 25 with a 111-97 loss at Philadelphia but rebounded on Saturday to snap the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak in a 115-98 rout. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in his return to the lineup from a three-game absence, the result of lower-back tightness.