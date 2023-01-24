Packers projected to receive 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

Losing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and linebacker Oren Burks in free agency last March is expected to net the Green Bay Packers three compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The final projection from Nick Korte of Over the Cap has the Packers getting a fifth-round pick for losing Valdes-Scantling (Kansas City Chiefs) and a pair of seventh-round picks for losing Sullivan (Minnesota Vikings) and Burks (San Francisco 49ers).

The Packers likely would have received a better pick for losing Lucas Patrick to the Chicago Bears but signing defensive lineman Jarran Reed canceled out the move.

Each year, teams are assigned compensatory picks for losing unrestricted free agents the previous offseason, but teams can cancel out losses by signing free agents. More on the compensatory pick formula can be found here.

Adding three compensatory picks would give the Packers 11 total selections entering the 2023 draft.

If Korte’s projections are correct, the Packers would have one first-round pick, one second-round pick, one third-round pick, one fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks and five seventh-round picks. The Packers gained extra seventh-round picks in recent trades involving Cole Van Lanen and Corey Bojorquez.

Korte notes that picks for Sullivan and Burks are near the cutoff line and could change based on the NFL’s calculation.

Last year, the Packers were awarded two compensatory picks in the 2022 draft after losing center Corey Linsley (fourth round) and running back Jamaal Williams (seventh round). General manager Brian Gutekunst took offensive lineman Zach Tom at No. 140 in the fourth round and wide receiver Samori Toure at No. 258.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire