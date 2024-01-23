Packers projected by OTC to get 3 compensatory picks in 2024 draft

Losing Allen Lazard, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry in free agency last spring is projected to earn the Green Bay Packers three compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL.

Over the Cap’s final projection has the Packers getting a fifth-round pick for Lazard, a sixth-round pick for Reed and a seventh-round pick for Lowry.

Lazard signed with the New York Jets, Reed signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Lowry signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Their departures in free agency should give the Packers three extra picks on Day 3 of this year’s draft.

The Packers did not sign a free agent that would qualify on OTC’s cancellation chart used to project compensatory picks. Also, the Packers are not projected to receive a pick for losing Robert Tonyan to the Chicago Bears.

To replace their departing free agents, the Packers drafted three receivers (Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose), two defensive linemen (Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks) and two tight ends (Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft). Six of the seven rookies were key contributors for the Packers in 2023.

Last year, the Packers were awarded a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lucas Patrick and Chandon Sullivan and signing Reed.

When are compensatory picks usually announced? Last year, the league awarded picks on March 9.

Since 1994, the Packers rank third in compensatory picks awarded with 49.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire