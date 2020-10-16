Packers’ Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Kenny Clark both good to go vs. Bucs
The Packers will return a pair of Pro Bowlers from injury on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Receiver Davante Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, will return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark, a first-time Pro Bowler last year, hasn’t played since injuring his groin in the first half of Week 1. Adams caught 17 passes during the first two games, including 14 passes and two scores in the season opener, and Clark is one of the game’s most disruptive interior defenders