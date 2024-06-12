Packers and Pro Bowl DL Kenny Clark talking contract extension

The Green Bay Packers and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark are in the process of negotiating a contract extension, although the team might need to get a deal done with quarterback Jordan Love before finalizing anything with Clark.

The three-time Pro Bowler said he wants to be in Green Bay long-term and is hoping a new deal gets done. Clark’s current contract expires after the 2024 season.

“There’s been talks. It’s still ongoing, but they’re talking though,” Clark said, via Ashley Washburn of WTMJ4. “I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the organization. Hopefully, everything will work out.”

Clark answered affirmatively when asked if he wants to finish his career with the Packers.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2016, Clark still doesn’t turn 29 years old until October. He’s played in at least 13 games during all eight of his NFL seasons, and he’s been named a Pro Bowler during two of the last three seasons and three of the last five (2019, 2021, 2023) — highlighting his durability and talent.

In an interview with CheeseheadTV, general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed a potential third contract for Clark.

“We’d love to keep Kenny around. We’ll see how that goes here moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s something as we go forward here we’re going to look to see if we can do. It’s all got to fit, and certainly Jordan’s contract, getting that done and kind of knowing how it’s structured and how it sits over the next few years will be important. But Kenny is still playing at a very high level. One of our team leaders. We’d certainly like to have him around for a number of years.”

🧀 Do the Packers already have a deal with Jordan Love and just haven't told us yet??? 👀 — and what about Kenny Clark? Re-signing him too, right? RIGHT?? pic.twitter.com/3ueDSq4SVy — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) June 11, 2024

Clark has played in 123 regular season games with the Packers over eight seasons. He has produced 34 sacks, 71 quarterback hits, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles despite playing in a 3-4 base front throughout his NFL career. The Packers are transitioning to a 4-3 base under Jeff Hafley in 2024, which could unlock even more disruption potential for Clark in his ninth season.

