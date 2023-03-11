Packers president says they would honor an Aaron Rodgers trade request

Packers president says they would honor a Rodgers trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All he has to do is say the words, and Aaron Rodgers is free from the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday, from an exclusive interview with Packers president Mark Murphy, he confirmed the organization would honor a trade request from Rodgers if he submitted one.

"Yeah, we would," Murphy said when asked if the Packers would honor a trade request from Rodgers.

From the looks of Murphy's on-camera interview with local WBAY, the Packers seem ready to move on from Rodgers as much as Rodgers potentially does from the Packers.

It's noteworthy to remember the New York Jets met with Rodgers in California on Tuesday about the two parties possibly joining. Murphy confirmed the Packers permitted the Jets to do that.

The new league year begins March 15 and Murphy admitted the team would like to resolve the discussions from both sides before free agency opens up.

"I think ideally for everybody would be to have this resolved before the start of free agency on March 15th," Murphy said.

Murphy didn't hold any reservations, stating the organization has "confidence" in Jordan Love – who the team drafted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft – while referring to Rodgers' career with the Packers in the past tense.

"Very few players play for only one team," Murphy said. "Obviously Brett [Favre] had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. And regardless of what happens, Aaron'll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be in our Hall of Fame and we'll bring him back and retire his number."

Whatever gets Rodgers furthest away from the Bears, the better.

