Packers’ president refers to Aaron Rodgers as a ‘complicated fella’

The divide between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seems to grow by the day.

A week after Mark Murphy suggested the quarterback’s situation with the Packers has split the fan base, the team president weighed in with a comment that has to be considered a dig.

“I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said Thursday during an event at Lambeau Field. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.'”

“So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said.

This comes after Murphy responded to fan questions with the following comment:

The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.

Seems like Murphy audibled on his game plan to say less.