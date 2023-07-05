Packers president may have let slip that Jets will be on Hard Knocks

The New York Jets are one of four teams that can be chosen this summer to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and the growing expectations are that they will be the stars for the 2023 summer version of the show.

Adding fuel to that fire, even if accidentally, was a recent comment by Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy during a recent Q&A on the Packers’ website.

Murphy was asked about “Hard Knocks” and, though he was asked about the Packers’ chances on being on the show, he brought up the Jets.

“I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on ‘Hard Knocks’ this summer — should be very entertaining,” Murphy said, via CBS Sports’ John Breech.

Besides Rodgers, those ex-Packers include Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, to name a few.

The Jets were always a top choice to be on the show after their aggressive offseason and now having Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, a player that is always a highlight. As Breech also notes, that comment by Murphy sounds like he knows the Jets are going to be chosen, rather than just guessing.

We should know soon about the Jets and Hard Knocks. In fact, we have to. The Jets report to camp in just two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire