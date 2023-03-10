Packers president Mark Murphy weighs in on Aaron Rodgers, possible Jets trade

As the wait continues for resolution on Aaron Rodgers' future, Packers president Mark Murphy seemed to further indicate the franchise is ready to move on from the four-time NFL MVP.

When asked during an interview with WBAY-TV in Wisconsin on Friday whether Rodgers could play again for the Packers next season, Murphy said “Yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah, he is obviously a great player.”

The Packers and New York Jets have had discussions on Rodgers this week, and Jets leadership, including owner Woody Johnson flew to California, to meet with Rodgers.

“We are just really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us,” Murphy said.

Murphy also appeared to allude to a potential trade of Rodgers as a “win-win situation” for "both sides."

“Ideally for everybody would be to have this resolved by the start of free agency,” Murphy said, referring to the beginning of the new league year next Wednesday.

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

While Murphy was succinct in his comments on Rodgers, he said the quarterback will still be honored among Green Bay’s greats when the time comes.

“Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be in our hall of fame. We will bring him back and retire his number,” Murphy said.

“But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that is good for both Aaron and us.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers president opens up on Aaron Rodgers, possible Jets trade