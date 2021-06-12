Packers president Mark Murphy calls Aaron Rodgers 'a complicated fella'

There's still no movement on the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He didn't report for the team's mandatory minicamp earlier in the week, and the Packers haven't given any clues about what they have done or plan to do to get him back on the field.

So in the absence of any new information (or any information he wanted to share), Packers president Mark Murphy broke out an old quote from the late, legendary Packers GM Ted Thompson to describe Rodgers at a Lambeau Field event on Thursday.

"I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year," Murphy said via NBC26.com. "[He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that."

That's not exactly a diplomatic answer to a question about Rodgers, but it's certainly honest.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "a complicated fella" according to team president Mark Murphy. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Murphy continues dropping hints on Rodgers situation

This isn't the first time Murphy has chosen to address the Rodgers situation without giving any new or relevant information. Just last week in his periodic Q&A column on the team website, Murphy said that the Rodgers problem has "divided our fan base."

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” Murphy wrote. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

If Murphy thinks it's better that both sides say as little as possible, he might want to start that immediately, since calling Rodgers "complicated" isn't exactly saying nothing.

