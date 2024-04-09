Packers president hints at Green Bay preparing to face Eagles in Brazil

The NFL loves high-profile quarterback matchups, and the first-ever game in South America might come down to which signal-caller can create a shootout against Jalen Hurts on a Friday night in September.

On Tuesday, Green Bay president Mark Murphy hinted at the Packers being the team that will face the Eagles in Brazil.

Before the annual Tailgate Tour departed, Murphy said: “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.”

Mark Murphy was asked quite a bit about possibility of playing in Brazil this morning at Tailgate Tour sendoff. #Packers are still waiting but "anticipate a decision pretty soon." "We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil. … We’re kind of the people’s… https://t.co/8Up21HE8Uc — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) April 9, 2024

It remains to be seen which team will ultimately be selected, but the prospect of American football being played in Brazil is undoubtedly exciting.

You have the prospect of Packers rising star Jordan Love facing off against Jalen Hurts with two revamped rushing attacks featuring Josh Jacobs of Green Bay and Saquon Barkley of Philadelphia.

A Cleveland-Philadelphia matchup would see Deshaun Watson face off against Hurts, with Myles Garrett and the elite Browns defense going against Vic Fangio’s revamped unit.

The game will take place in São Paulo at Arena Corinthians, home to the Sport Club Corinthians Paulista soccer team.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire