Packers post-offseason workout program 53-man roster prediction

The three-phased, nine-week offseason workout program is finished for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2022 season. Players can now enjoy a brief summer vacation before returning to Green Bay in late July for the start of training camp. Rookies are to report on July 22, while veterans need to be back by July 26. The first practice is Wednesday, July 27.

Training camp and preseason games will provide the vital information needed to make decisions on a final roster, but here’s a post-workout program prediction on the Packers’ 53-man roster to start the 2022 regular season:

Quarterback (2)

Make it: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Cut: Danny Etling

Easy one. The Packers cut Kurt Benkert because he had no chance to make the 53-man roster. Etling’s best chance of sticking is landing on the practice squad. Barring injury, Rodgers and Love are the 1-2. An addition here to provide a fourth arm before camp is still possible.

Running back (3)

Make it: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor

Cut: BJ Baylor, Tyler Goodson

PUP: Kylin Hill

Pretty straightforward here. Taylor, who is going into Year 3 with the Packers and flashed some versatile ability to end last year, should beat out the two undrafted rookies for the third spot behind Jones and Dillon. Hill, who tore his ACL in October of last year, might start the season on the PUP list. One of the undrafted rookies should land on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6)

Sammy Watkins (11) is shown during Green Bay Packers minicamp Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Make it: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

Cut: Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Samori Toure, Danny Davis

Let’s not complicate this. Lazard, Cobb and Watkins are locks, and Rodgers, Watson and Doubs were all picked in the first four rounds over the last two drafts. There’s your six. If the Packers want to keep seven, the battle to watch is between Winfree, Taylor and Toure, with the winner likely providing something valuable on special teams. All three are legitimate practice squad candidates. Keeping the six here and Toure on the practice squad would be a solid top seven.

Tight end (4)

Keep: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney

Cut: Eli Wolf, Alize Mack

PUP: Robert Tonyan

There’s a chance Tonyan could be back in time to avoid the PUP list, but tight end is a demanding position physically and the Packers won’t rush him back. An extra six weeks of recovery during the season could be vital for avoiding re-injury. If Tonyan is out to start the season, the Packers will need to get by with Lewis as the inline option, Deguara and Dafney as the H-backs and Davis in the Tonyan role. It’s an underwhelming group overall.

Offensive line (9)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Keep: David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jake Hanson, Cole Van Lanen

Cut: Rasheed Walker, Cole Schneider, Michal Menet, George Moore, Caleb Jones

PUP: Elgton Jenkins

The Packers haven’t said much about Bakhtiari’s status, but it will be a major red flag if he isn’t ready for the start of camp. Matt LaFleur’s team needs him back, especially with Jenkins likely to start on the PUP list. The rest of this is pretty straightforward. Cutting Walker might be tough, but he was the third of three picks along the offensive line. He’d have to beat out Van Lanen, who was a higher pick last year and has guard-tackle value. Don’t forget about the possibility of a veteran addition here, especially with Bakhtiari’s status uncertain. Having a veteran swing tackle on the roster might be extra valuable to start the regular season.

Defensive line (6)

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery (left) works with Devonte Wyatt (95) and Jonathan Ford (99) during Green Bay Packers rookie camp Friday

Keep: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jack Heflin

Cut: Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton, Akial Byers, Hauati Pututau

This is a strong group. The top five look set in stone, but if the Packers want to keep six, Heflin, Ford and Slayton look like the best bets. I’m giving Heflin the nod here because he could do much of the dirty work once done by Tyler Lancaster, who departed this offseason. The Packers like him, and he’s just one of those guys that usually finds a way onto the roster. Ford, a seventh-round pick, can develop on the practice squad in Year 1.

Outside linebacker (5)

Keep: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare

Cut: Randy Ramsey, Ladarius Hamilton, Kobe Jones, Chauncey Manac

There was a temptation to keep Ramsey due to special teams, but Galeai took a big step in Year 2 and Enagbare is making the team as a fifth-round pick. With six defensive linemen kept on the roster, only five outside linebackers could make it. Manac might be a terrific practice squad option. He’s worth developing. Maybe Ramsey could stick on the practice squad too.

Linebacker (5)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Wilborn (57) participates in minicamp practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Cut: Ty Summers, Caliph Brice, Ellis Brooks

All aboard the Wilborn hype train. I think he takes a step in Year 2 and makes the team as a backup and core special teamer in 2022. Summers loses out to McDuffie, who also needs to emerge as a valuable player on the third unit as a second-year player. The top three here are solid.

Cornerback (5)

Keep: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles

Cut: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Raleigh Texada, Kiondre Thomas

Only five cornerbacks makes this a thin group, but this just isn’t a very deep position on the roster currently. A veteran addition might be necessary at some point during or after camp. Nixon and Jean-Charles have to be the favorites going into camp as the top backups behind the top three, which are as good as any in football. One of the young corners needs to make a big impression to stick as the No. 6.

Safety (5)

Keep: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter

Cut: Vernon Scott, Tre Sterling

The guess here is that Gaines, and not Scott, makes a jump during the summer and wins a roster spot. He has the potential to be a really good special teams player. Davis looks like the early favorite to be the No. 3, while Carpenter should stick given his versatility and athleticism. Adding a veteran here is possible.

Specialists (3)

Keep: Mason Crosby, Pat O’Donnell, Steven Wirtell

Cut: Jack Coco, Gabe Brkic

Stashing Brkic on the practice squad would provide a nice long-term insurance policy behind Crosby, who could be entering his final season. The winner of the battle at long snapper is a coin flip. The guess here is that Wirtell’s experience with Crosby from last season helps him beat out the rookie.

53-man roster

QB (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

RB (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor

WR (6): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

TE (4): Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney

OL (9): David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jake Hanson, Cole Van Lanen

DL (6): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jack Heflin

OLB (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare

LB (5): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

CB (5): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles

S (5): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter

K (1): Mason Crosby

P (1): Pat O’Donnell

LS (1): Steven Wirtell

PUP (3): Elgton Jenkins, Kylin Hill, Robert Tonyan

