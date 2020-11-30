Packers post-game awards: Week 12 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers expanded their lead in the NFC North to three games by easily beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers got four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers, a defensive touchdown by Preston Smith and eventually led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

Matt LaFleur’s team improved to 8-3 with the 41-25 victory.

Time to hand out some awards for Week 12:

Offensive MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers completed 21 passes for only 211 yards, but he tossed four touchdown passes (each one to a different player), didn't take a sack and finished with a passer rating of 132.3. He also scrambled for a first down. Three of his four touchdown passes came off play-action, and he was terrific under pressure, completing six of his seven passes for 94 yards and two scores, per Pro Football Focus. On third down, he completed eight of nine passes and produced seven total first downs or touchdowns.

Defensive MVP: S Darnell Savage

The second-year safety intercepted a pair of passes, his first two picks of the 2020 season. The first came in the end zone, taking away a scoring opportunity for the Bears in the first half, while the second set up the Packers' first touchdown of the second half. Both were athletic plays. Savage earned a 96.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, by far the best of his NFL career and one of the best overall grades by a defensive player this season.

Least Valuable Player: LB Christian Kirksey

The veteran linebacker was out of position on David Montgomery's 57-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, and the Bears picked on him in coverage for much of the night. He had a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone on third down, and Mitchell Trubisky completed nine of 10 attempts against Kirksey's coverage, per PFF. Two of the completions were touchdowns. He also missed three tackles.

Best play: Strip-sack TD

One play after a holding penalty forced by Rashan Gary negated a third-down conversion, the Packers' outside linebacker trio combined to create a touchdown-causing turnover. Gary rushed off the left side, collapsing the pocket with a powerful bull-rush, and Za'Darius Smith won his matchup on the right side and stripped the football from Mitchell Trubisky as he attempted to step up and escape. Preston Smith was in the right place at the right time, scooping up the loose football and returning the fumble for a touchdown. The score gave the Packers a 27-3 lead in the first half.

Worst play: Montgomery races 57 yards

On the second play from scrimmage by the Bears, a zone-read concept with Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery split a hole right through the middle of the Packers defense. Montgomery burst through the opening and wasn't stopped until he gained 57 yards. The Bears executed double-team blocks at the point of attack and both Christian Kirksey and Kamal Martin were taken out of the play, creating the hole. The Packers eventually held in the red zone.

Unsung hero: OL Elgton Jenkins

For the second straight week, Jenkins had to move from left guard to center to cover for an injury to Corey Linsley. Once again, Jenkins was excellent despite the difficulties of the mid-game position change. He played 21 snaps at left guard and another 50 at center but didn't allow a single pressure. With Linsley possibly out for multiple weeks, Jenkins will likely get an extended stay at center, the position he played in college and the position he'll likely play in 2021 if Linsley departs in free agency.

Best rookie: LG Jon Runyan Jr.

As Jenkins gets more and more playing time at center, Runyan continues to get an opportunity to prove he can be the starting left guard in 2021. He played 50 snaps at the position on Sunday night, allowing just a single pressure while executing several important blocks in the run game. The moment has never been too big for the sixth-round pick. He's been a key reserve in 2020, and he looks like a likely future starter.

Game ball: TE Robert Tonyan

He caught the long touchdown pass on a beautifully designed corner-post route off of play-action, and he converted a pair of fourth downs, both with physical, crunching finishes. On the first, he initiated contact with linebacker Danny Trevathan to finish the run. Later, to end the game, he bowled over cornerback Buster Skrine. Tonyan caught all five of his passes for a team-high 67 yards. For the season, Tonyan has seven touchdown catches, and Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 152.8 when targeting him.