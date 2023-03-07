Packers: Position-by-position look at the winners of NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close and now that the dust has started to settle, let’s take a look at “winners” from each position group. Keep in mind, the winners are viewed from the lens of the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback: Clayton Tune, Houston

It would be stunning if the Packers took a quarterback early, regardless of what happens with Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love.

If the Packers do in fact trade Rodgers, will Brian Gutekunst really spend a premium pick on a quarterback? Love has patiently waited for his turn and the season that he gets it, the team invests a first-round pick on a quarterback? Don’t see it happening.

If Rodgers is back, would Gutekunst really take another quarterback in the first round of the draft? Doubtful.

It wouldn’t be shocking at all if the Packers left the 2023 NFL Draft with zero capital spent on a quarterback. If Love is handed the controls, my guess is that Gutekunst will want to sign a veteran free agent to have in the room with Love.

Having said all that, a player that Gutekunst could target on day three is Clayton Tune.

The Houston signal caller put together a strong showing at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tune finished this season with 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns. To go along with that, Tune rushed for five touchdowns and 546 yards.

Running back: Chase Brown, Illinois

It’s no surprise that Chase Brown put on a show at the combine. The Illinois running back was a track athlete in high school and owned his high school’s record in the 100-meter dash.

Brown clocked the fifth fastest 40-time of any running back with a 4.43 time and his 1.53 10-yard split was tied for the sixth-best mark. Brown’s marks in the vertical (40) and broad jump (10-7) were both the highest among running backs.

Wide receiver: Rashee Rice, SMU

Rashee Rice has long been my favorite wide receiver fit for the Packers. The SMU wide receiver had a good showing at the combine with a 4.51 40-yard time and a 1.49 10-yard split. In the jumps, Rice’s 41-inch vertical was tied for the best among wide receivers at the combine.

Rashee Rice with a 41" vertical and a 10'8" broad jump. I think the foot injury sapped at some of his functional burst this year. Teams will have to clear him in medicals — hopefully it's not chronic — but he has dynamic explosiveness when he's healthy. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) March 4, 2023

Rice is a YAC threat and a good blocker. Rice could be a day-two target for the Packers as they look to continue to reload at wide receiver.

Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Darnell Washington are the Top Five tight ends in the draft. If the Packers miss out on nabbing one of those five, Sam LaPorta could be a nice consolation prize.

Another elite @HawkeyeFootball TE on the way to the league? Sam LaPorta making his case with a 4.59u. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Sxdw1KDDQ5 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

The Iowa tight end put together a solid performance at the combine. LaPorta’s 4.59 40-time was the third-best among tight ends. Will Mallory and Zack Kuntz were the only tight ends that ran a faster time than LaPorta. The Hawkeye tight end is a well-rounded tight end that could step in from day one and make an immediate impact as a blocker and as a weapon in the passing game.

OL: Braeden Daniels, Utah

The Packers have had a ton of success drafting offensive linemen in the fourth round and Braeden Daniels could be the next one in line. Daniels showcased his athleticism at the combine with a 4.99 40-yard dash, which was tied for the third-fastest time among all offensive linemen.

Daniels finished his career at Utah with 43 career starts. Daniels started 18 games at left guard and 11 games at right tackle. This past season he started all 14 games at left tackle.

DL: Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond is a twitched-up interior defensive lineman and he did not disappoint at the combine. Redmond’s 4.81 40-time was second fastest among defensive tackles and his 1.71 10-yard split was tied for second best.

Green Bay’s defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery wants his pupils to be twitchy and the Sooner defensive tackle is twitched up.

Edge rusher: DJ Johnson, Oregon

DJ Johnson is a fascinating prospect. Everything about him screams Packers. He was No. 4 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List and he put that freaky athleticism on full display at the combine. The Oregon edge rusher’s 1.59 10-yard split was tied for third-best among edge rushers at the combine. With his explosiveness and build (6-4, 260) Johnson would seem to be a target for Gutekunst in the upcoming draft.

Oregon’s DJ Johnson ran an official 4.49 40 at 6-4 260. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/HLlG8rtrpx — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) March 3, 2023

On the flip side, Johnson likely had to answer countless questions about his altercation with an Oregon State fan after the Civil War game this past season, when he punched a fan. Could that moment keep him off Green Bay’s board? We will find out soon.

LB: Charlies Thomas, Georgia Tech

With De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker locked in as the starters, the Packers likely won’t take a linebacker early, or even at all in the upcoming draft. Charlie Thomas could be a potential day-three target for the Packers. Thomas logged 367 career special teams snaps during his collegiate career and could make an immediate impact on coverage units. He clocked a 4.52 40-time which was the sixth fastest time among off-ball linebackers.

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas has been a thorn in the side of opposition offenses in multiple phases of defense all season long💥 He’s taking those talents to Vegas as the latest @ShrineBowl accepted invitee…

pic.twitter.com/xiscBDF3fU — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) November 8, 2022

CB: Terell Smith, Minnesota

Terell Smith had a strong showing during Shrine Bowl Week and continued his strong performance at the combine. The Minnesota Golden Gopher cornerback ran a 4.41 40-time, which was tied for sixth best among cornerbacks.

Smith has a nice blend of size, speed, and physicality. He could be a potential day-three target for the Packers as they look to add depth to the secondary.

S: Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

The Packers need to address safety early and often this offseason. A player that Gutekunst could target on day three of the upcoming draft is Jason Taylor II. Taylor clocked a 4.50 40-time, which was the sixth fastest among safeties.

2023 Safety Athleticism Score Leaderboard 📋 With the official 40 times in, Daniel Scott (@CalFootball) and Jason Taylor II (@CowboyFB), currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings pending shuttle drills. pic.twitter.com/cWUvUhxB9A — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

The Oklahoma State safety has plenty of special teams experience and could make an immediate impact in that phase of the game. Taylor has a high football IQ and a knack for making splash plays in critical moments.

